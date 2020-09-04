14 new cases associated with outbreak in Meigs County

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - The Meigs County Health Department says there are 14 new cases of the coronavirus.

Officials say all of these cases are associated with the outbreak at Overbrook Rehabilitation Center.

Meigs County has 65 active cases and 150 total since April.

There have been four deaths since April in connection to the coronavirus.

81 people have recovered from the virus.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.