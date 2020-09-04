15 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death reported in Greenup County
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Fifteen new COVID-19 cases and another death are reported in Greenup County.
The Greenup County Health Department made that announcement Friday.
It says an 80-year-old woman became the county’s fourth coronavirus-related death.
The new cases range in age from a 13-year-old boy to a 67-year-old man.
The total number of confirmed cases stands at 265, with 75 active cases and seven people hospitalized.
Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.