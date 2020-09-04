Advertisement

Bus drivers: ’We are ready to protect our kids’

In order to prepare for school next week, Kanawha County school bus drivers held a short presentation. They want people to be prepared to share the road on Tuesday.
By Chaelesse Delpleche
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Children across West Virginia are headed into an unusual school year. So bus drivers took some time out for safety Friday morning.

This event was a safety demonstration, where drivers showed an example of illegal passing. When a car passed the bus, it played an audio message directing drivers to get back.

Only three buses in the country have this feature. The audio sensors are only on a trial run, so drivers say they were for demonstration only.

Outside of illegal passing, school bus drivers want people to be prepared to share the road in other ways. That includes looking out for children crossing the street and slowing down in school zones.

“Nobody is ready to see us back on the roads, so just be patient,” said Teresa Cochran, transportation supervisor for Kanawha County Schools.

Cochran says even if classes start out remotely, buses will still be on the road.

“We will be out, we will be delivering meals,” Cochran said. “We will be doing as much as possible to make sure it is an easy intro into the school year”.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

