Cabell County Board of Education approves bond sale

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - While many students in West Virginia are preparing for their first day of class, one school district is preparing for the future.

Friday, the Cabell Board of Education authorized the sale of $87.5 million in bonds which will go toward the entire bond project which includes $107 million in new construction all across Cabell County schools.

The bonds will be submitted to contractors to bid on so the county gets the lowest rate for voters but more importantly best schools for students.

“We’re providing world class educational facilities along with world class learning opportunities and so this is something our entire community can be proud of,” Ryan Saxe, Superintendent, Cabell County Schools said. “This is something that when people look to relocate to this area, they’re going to see that we have modern school facilities where high quality learning can take place.”

Saxe says the hope is that construction will start in the spring of 2021.

