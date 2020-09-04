Cabell Midland To Play Week One Afterall
Knights To Drive From Fairmont To Parkersburg
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Call Midland the road warriors of week one. During a Friday afternoon scrimmage with Fairmont Senior where the JV was playing the majority of it, word began to surface that the Knights varsity will be playing at Parkersburg South at 7:30pm. WSAZ confirmed the news and we’ll have the highlights on Week 2 of Football Friday Night.
