Cabell Midland To Play Week One Afterall

Knights To Drive From Fairmont To Parkersburg
The Knights will be driving from Fairmont to Parkersburg to play last minute game against the Patriots
The Knights will be driving from Fairmont to Parkersburg to play last minute game against the Patriots(John Lowe/WSAZ)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Call Midland the road warriors of week one. During a Friday afternoon scrimmage with Fairmont Senior where the JV was playing the majority of it, word began to surface that the Knights varsity will be playing at Parkersburg South at 7:30pm. WSAZ confirmed the news and we’ll have the highlights on Week 2 of Football Friday Night.

