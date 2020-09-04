Charleston organization offering event boxes in lieu of October festivals

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An organization in Charleston is working to bring the festival experience to your home after a number of cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This year has been an extraordinary challenge, and we’ve had to postpone some of Charleston’s most beloved events, like OktoberWest, Foam at the Dome and East End Pub Crawl,” CMS Executive Director Ric Cavender said. “Like many organizations, we’ve innovated, and that’s how this idea came about. If people can’t attend these events, we’ll give them the chance to take them home.”

Charleston Main Streets is offering what it calls ‘October in Charleston at Home’ packages this year.

The following is included in the $35 event box:

An exclusively designed face-mask by Kin Ship Goods

25-percent-off growler fill coupons for Drug Emporium, The Wine Shop, Axes & Ales, and Black Sheep Burrito and Brews at the Brewer.

A CMS SpreeWV+ district discount card that includes exclusive deals to 12 local East End and West Side businesses

Beer koozies provided by Element Federal Credit Union

An exclusive October in Charleston at Home Cork coaster

A bottle opener provided by Brand Yourself

An October in Charleston at Home decal

A no-touch door opener provided by T-Graphics

An automatic raffle entry for your chance to win a one-week stay in a beautiful vacation rental in Surfside Beach, SC.

Supporters can also upgrade to a $50 box or a $75 box.

All proceeds go directly towards the revitalization of Charleston’s East End and West Side.

“We’re partnering with some incredible local businesses and vendors to make sure these boxes offer value,” Associate Executive Director Adam Stollings said. “Folks are getting more than they pay for while supporting our organization and mission. And while it doesn’t replace a great tradition like OktoberWest, we hope they get some sense of community until we can celebrate in person again.”

Click here to learn more. Charleston Main Streets says boxes will be on sale through early October or until they sell out.

