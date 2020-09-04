Advertisement

Charleston organization offering event boxes in lieu of October festivals

Charleston Main Streets is giving supporters an opportunity to celebrate October in Charleston at Home with event boxes with a value of more than $100.
Charleston Main Streets is giving supporters an opportunity to celebrate October in Charleston at Home with event boxes with a value of more than $100.(Charleston Main Streets)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An organization in Charleston is working to bring the festival experience to your home after a number of cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This year has been an extraordinary challenge, and we’ve had to postpone some of Charleston’s most beloved events, like OktoberWest, Foam at the Dome and East End Pub Crawl,” CMS Executive Director Ric Cavender said. “Like many organizations, we’ve innovated, and that’s how this idea came about. If people can’t attend these events, we’ll give them the chance to take them home.”

Charleston Main Streets is offering what it calls ‘October in Charleston at Home’ packages this year.

The following is included in the $35 event box:

  • An exclusively designed face-mask by Kin Ship Goods
  • 25-percent-off growler fill coupons for Drug Emporium, The Wine Shop, Axes & Ales, and Black Sheep Burrito and Brews at the Brewer.
  • A CMS SpreeWV+ district discount card that includes exclusive deals to 12 local East End and West Side businesses
  • Beer koozies provided by Element Federal Credit Union
  • An exclusive October in Charleston at Home Cork coaster
  • A bottle opener provided by Brand Yourself
  • An October in Charleston at Home decal
  • A no-touch door opener provided by T-Graphics
  • An automatic raffle entry for your chance to win a one-week stay in a beautiful vacation rental in Surfside Beach, SC.

Supporters can also upgrade to a $50 box or a $75 box.

All proceeds go directly towards the revitalization of Charleston’s East End and West Side.

“We’re partnering with some incredible local businesses and vendors to make sure these boxes offer value,” Associate Executive Director Adam Stollings said. “Folks are getting more than they pay for while supporting our organization and mission. And while it doesn’t replace a great tradition like OktoberWest, we hope they get some sense of community until we can celebrate in person again.”

Click here to learn more. Charleston Main Streets says boxes will be on sale through early October or until they sell out.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Video

Shane Runion performs on Studio 3

Updated: 19 minutes ago
Shane Runion performs on Studio 3

Video

W.Va. native hosts Netflix science show

Updated: 21 minutes ago
W.Va. native hosts Netflix science show

Local

Teacher with Cabell County Schools tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
A teacher at Meadows Elementary has tested positive for the virus, says Director of Communications Jedd Flowers.

Local

More than a dozen new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Mingo County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The new cases include a 1-year-old and 3-year-old.

Latest News

Local

Multiple protests planned on Derby Day in Louisville

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jerrica Valtierra
A historic and unusual Derby weekend is on the horizon.

Local

COVID-19 death count increases in West Virginia

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Six new deaths related to the coronavirus pandemic have been reported by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

Local

Delegates urges Gov. Justice to include positive tests of college students in county’s COVID-19 count

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
“WVU is not a bubble,” said Delegate Hansen. “None of us want to see Monongalia County in the red on the state’s color-coded map,” he said, “but it’s not right to change the rules to get the outcome that some people want to see.”

Local

Man arrested on charges related to child sexual abuse material

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Kentucky State Police say William Matthew Howard, 34, is charged with 20 counts of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

Local

Pair found passed out in vehicle arrested by deputies

Updated: 3 hours ago
The pair were found in a disabled vehicle in a driveway on Goose Creek Road after the sheriff’s office received a call.

Local

Interim principal at Mingo Central High School tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Marcella Charles-Casto said this week that employees had the opportunity to work from home Monday through Wednesday to give custodians time to clean and disinfect the building.