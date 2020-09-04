COVID-19 death count increases in West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Six new deaths related to the coronavirus pandemic have been reported by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

An 88-year old woman from Logan County, a 76-year old man from Kanawha County, a 97-year old woman from Mingo County, an 84-year old man from Logan County, a 73-year old woman from Kanawha County and an 81-year old man from Kanawha County have passed away from virus complications, according to the DHHR.

As of 10:00 a.m., there have been 448,720 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 11,037 total cases and 243 deaths.

Data from the DHHR shows 2,344 cases are still active in the state.

8,450 West Virginians have recovered from virus complications.

DHHR officials also announced Friday that the County Alert System map will not be updated until Saturday, September 5 at 9 a.m.

Schools in counties listed as red or orange Saturday will begin the 2020-2021 school year remotely until the county’s status changes to either yellow or green.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (34), Berkeley (819), Boone (151), Braxton (9), Brooke (98), Cabell (564), Calhoun (12), Clay (27), Doddridge (9), Fayette (377), Gilmer (20), Grant (143), Greenbrier (106), Hampshire (92), Hancock (126), Hardy (75), Harrison (287), Jackson (208), Jefferson (378), Kanawha (1,582), Lewis (36), Lincoln (124), Logan (511), Marion (224), Marshall (133), Mason (120), McDowell (73), Mercer (331), Mineral (146), Mingo (266), Monongalia (1,294), Monroe (127), Morgan (40), Nicholas (56), Ohio (292), Pendleton (45), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (43), Preston (140), Putnam (323), Raleigh (386), Randolph (227), Ritchie (6), Roane (34), Summers (21), Taylor (108), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (45), Wayne (280), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (8), Wood (318), Wyoming (70).

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.