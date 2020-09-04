Advertisement

COVID-19 outbreak transitions Wayne County ’orange’ ahead of first day of school

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On Friday, Wayne County health officials reported the county’s largest spike of total confirmed COVID-19 cases in a single week since the beginning of the pandemic.

During the week of Aug. 31 to Sept. 4, officials reported 35 total COVID-19 cases.

In a Facebook post, Wayne Church of God reported “multiple positive results from those who attended our services this week.”

The exact number of cases linked to the Wayne Church of God is unknown at this time. Services online and in-person have been suspended until further notice.

According to West Virginia’s metric system, an increase in active COVID-19 cases transitioned Wayne County from yellow to orange.

“That means the number of cases is more than the preceding week,” Dr. Kevin McCann, Wayne County Health Officer, said. ”That means it will affect our color-coded county rating, which will have an impact on school-related events including high school sports.”

West Virginia’s color-coded system for school and school activities is updated each Saturday night and determines if schools can reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

