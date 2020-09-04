COVID-related death in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - One person has died in connection to the coronavirus, according to the Scioto County and Portsmouth Health Departments.

Officials say the individual was a 75-year-old man.

There have been five total COVID-19 related deaths for Scioto County since April.

Health officials say two new cases have been reported. There have been 393 since the start of the outbreak.

Six more people have recovered bringing the total to 316 over the course of the pandemic.

