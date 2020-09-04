Advertisement

Dam project ensures reliable water to thousands

By Brendan Tierney
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A major project to replace the Mill Creek dam in Ripley is almost completed, ensuring more than 15,000 people in southern Jackson County, West Virginia have reliable water service.

The original dam, used to supply water to the Ripley Water Treatment Plant, failed in April 2019. A combination of tarps, sandbags and temporary dams have been used to ensure the plant is still supplied with the 1 million gallons of water it supplies to the community each day.

“There has been a lot of work put in shoring up the old dam and trying to keep water for everybody,” chief water plant operator Jim Mitchem said. “We’re pretty well assured that for the next several years everything will go a lot smoother than it has lately.”

Mitchem said heavy rain during the past couple of months delayed the project and destroyed a handful of temporary structures they had in place. The supply of water into the treatment plant was never disrupted, thanks to a backup source that was used.

“It started raining and it was impossible,” Mitchem said. “If you are working in a creek, then you have to have a low level in the creek. We just don’t have equipment. No one does, I think, to handle what occurred here off and on with the weather and the creek levels.”

The new dam, built downstream from the old structure, required contractors to dig up to 26 feet below the creek bed to reach bedrock. More than 500 yards of concrete was poured to create the structure, which Mitchem said can last a couple hundred years.

The old structure still has to be removed, along with other debris in the creek, Mitchem said. That is scheduled to be completed next week, followed by work to restore the creek banks which were leveled off for machinery to operate on during construction.

“It is essential, and I guess the whole point of this is that we won’t have to worry about an old dam leaking, or failing and things like that,” Mitchem said. “It’s built for now and into the future.”

The entire project was funded through federal grants.

