Delegates urges Gov. Justice to include positive tests of college students in county’s COVID-19 count

MONONGALIA, COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- “WVU is not a bubble,” said Delegate Hansen. “None of us want to see Monongalia County in the red on the state’s color-coded map,” he said, “but it’s not right to change the rules to get the outcome that some people want to see.”

In a letter sent Friday to Governor Jim Justice, Mon County Delegates Barbara Evans Fleischauer, Evan Hansen, Rodney Pyles, John Williams and Danielle Walker urged West Virginia Governor Jim Justice to stick with the current system and to include positive cases of WVU students among other COVID-19 cases being reported as having occurred in Monongalia County.

Some have been advocating for positive tests of WVU students to no longer count toward the county’s seven-day rolling average on the state’s alert system that determines when in-person school instruction can begin.

“We are all concerned about our children and would prefer they were in school,” said Delegate Walker, “but with so many infections, and so many vulnerable people, we’ve got to look at the big picture. We can’t put blinders on.”

The delegates called the possible change ‘bad public policy’ because WVU students live in and around Morgantown.

“Some have been responsible and followed public health protocols, and others haven’t. Some are symptomatig have been tested, and are quarantined, but others may be asymptomatic and still infecting people in Mon County-both inside and outside of the WVU community,” the delegates wrote.

