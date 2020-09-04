Fire damages home in Mason, W.Va., claims family pet

MASON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Fire on Friday claimed a family’s pet and seriously damaged their home along Maple Street, the Mason Volunteer Fire Department said.

The fire was reported around 2 p.m. Friday.

Investigators say the family’s daughter was home at the time, but she managed to make it out safely.

Crews from New Haven and Pomeroy volunteer fire departments provided mutual aid.

Firefighters described the home as “pretty much a total loss.”

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

