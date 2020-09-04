Football activities suspended for Ashland Blazer High School

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Football activities are suspended until September 15th for Ashland Blazer High School.

The Boyd County Health Department and Ashland Blazer High School say they have agreed to postpone football related activities due to a student athlete testing positive for COVID-19.

Officials say this means this cancels the game against Greenup County on September 11.

Any close contacts will be required to quarantine and will be contacted by the Ashland Boyd County Health Department contact tracers, school officials say.

For our previous coverage on this, click here.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.