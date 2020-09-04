Hurricane City Hall closed Friday due to COVID-19 case

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Hurricane City Hall will be closed Friday for cleaning and sanitization due to COVID-19 exposure from a city employee.

The city made that announcement Thursday evening on social media.

“It was decided we must limit our exposure to the public out of an abundance of caution,” the city posted.

City Hall also will be closed Monday in observance of the Labor Day holiday.

