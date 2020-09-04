Interim principal at Mingo Central High School tests positive for COVID-19

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – As we reported earlier this week, there has been a COVID-19 outbreak at Mingo Central High School.

The interim principal said Thursday that she tested positive for the virus.

Marcella Charles-Casto said this week that employees had the opportunity to work from home Monday through Wednesday to give custodians time to clean and disinfect the building.

She also shared her appreciation for all the hard work across the state.

“I appreciate all of the hard work that all schools across the state are putting in to open our schools safety! The task is massive! From Superintendent Burch, through our central office, to our teachers and support staffs, we all have worked so hard to make this year happen in the most efficient and safe a manner possible.”

