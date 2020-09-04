Advertisement

Interim principal at Mingo Central High School tests positive for COVID-19

The interim principal at Mingo Central High School said Thursday that she tested positive for the virus.
The interim principal at Mingo Central High School said Thursday that she tested positive for the virus.(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – As we reported earlier this week, there has been a COVID-19 outbreak at Mingo Central High School.

The interim principal said Thursday that she tested positive for the virus.

Marcella Charles-Casto said this week that employees had the opportunity to work from home Monday through Wednesday to give custodians time to clean and disinfect the building.

She also shared her appreciation for all the hard work across the state.

“I appreciate all of the hard work that all schools across the state are putting in to open our schools safety! The task is massive! From Superintendent Burch, through our central office, to our teachers and support staffs, we all have worked so hard to make this year happen in the most efficient and safe a manner possible.”

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Reaching out for Ohio unemployment compensation information

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
During the last 24 weeks, Ohio has seen 1,664,078 unemployment claims, and the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) is working to handle all of those claims that have came through their system.

Local

Pair arrested in Greenup County drug bust

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Investigators seized more than 100 grams of heroin and "a large quantity" of cash.

News

Mayor calls for building to be torn down after fatal shooting

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
The site was declared a public nuisance four years ago. Now the mayor wants the building bulldozed.

News

MAN TAKEN TO HOSPITAL AFTER SHOOTING

Updated: 3 hours ago
MAN TAKEN TO HOSPITAL AFTER SHOOTING

Latest News

Local

Hurricane City Hall closed Friday due to COVID-19 case

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
“It was decided we must limit our exposure to the public out of an abundance of caution,” the city posted.

News

Putnam County schools still preparing for in-person learning while in orange

Updated: 4 hours ago
WSAZ took a tour through one Putnam County school Thursday to show parents and students what to expect when they return to the building.

Forecast

Labor Day weekend forecast, A-OK!

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tony Cavalier
The summer of 2020 has been known for heat and humidity. This Labor Day weekend will start out rather pleasant, though by Monday the 3Hs will try to creep back in.

News

First-time competitor places first at school bus ‘road-e-o’

Updated: 5 hours ago
Bus drivers from Kanawha County competed in a ‘road-e-o’ Thursday morning in the parking lot of Riverside High School. Driver fought for a spot at the state competition.

News

National Drug Policy Control Director James Carroll talks with Tim Irr at the White House

Updated: 6 hours ago
WSAZ's own Tim Irr was at the White House Thursday to cover a roundtable event about recovery from substance abuse.

News

Floyd and Johnson County among 4 counties to receive more than $2.3 million in infrastructure grants

Updated: 6 hours ago
Gov. Andy Beshear announced $2,356,381 in grant funding for four infrastructure projects that will improve utility services in eastern Kentucky communities.