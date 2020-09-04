Jury recommends no mercy for woman found guilty of murder

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A jury has recommended no mercy in the case of Cynthia Gatewood.

The jury found her guilty of murder in the first degree Thursday.

Gatewood is accused of stabbing Cheryl Fisher to death back in September of 2018 at a tobacco shop in Sissonville.

A sentencing date has not been set.

