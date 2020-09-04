Advertisement

Jury recommends no mercy for woman found guilty of murder

A jury recommended no mercy Friday for Cynthia Gatewood.
A jury recommended no mercy Friday for Cynthia Gatewood.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Sep. 4, 2020
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A jury has recommended no mercy in the case of Cynthia Gatewood.

The jury found her guilty of murder in the first degree Thursday.

Gatewood is accused of stabbing Cheryl Fisher to death back in September of 2018 at a tobacco shop in Sissonville.

A sentencing date has not been set.

