Kanye West files to be on presidential ballot in Ky.

Secretary of State Michael Adams tweeted a photo of the paperwork Friday afternoon.
Secretary of State Michael Adams tweeted a photo of the paperwork Friday afternoon.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 3:54 PM EDT
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Rapper turned 2020 presidential candidate Kanye West has filed to be on the presidential ballot in Kentucky, according to the Secretary of State’s office.

“Our staff are diligently reviewing this filing, including an estimated 19,000 petition signatures, to determine whether Mr. West has qualified to appear,” Secretary of State Michael Adams posted Friday on social media.

West, who’s running as an independent, has sued to get on the ballot in West Virginia after it was determined he didn’t have the required number of petition signatures.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

