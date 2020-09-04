Labor Day weekend forecast, AOK!

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s the “unofficial” end to summer and the Labor Day weekend looks to take this “endless” summer out in style!

First things first as Friday dawns with a red sky, thanks to high clouds and an approaching front. While the old mariner’s adage for “red sky in morning, sailor to take warning” won’t be a call to action on Friday, it will serve to alert construction workers and landscapers that a “brief, passing” shower is possible with a cool front in the morning. If it is to rain, the time slot from 7 a.m. northwest to 11 a.m. southeast will keep you covered.

By Friday afternoon, stunningly blue skies will take hold as a refreshing north breeze sets in. This will pave the way for a perfect night for high school football as temperatures settle back from near 80 into the upper 60s by the second half of games in Ohio and West Virginia. From there look for readings to bottom out in the 50s come Saturday dawn.

For the Herd’s opener at the Joan on Saturday (1PM kick, TV on ESPN), tailgates should respect social distancing practices and tailgaters should slap on an SPF 30 to combat a September sunburn. Remember comfy days with blue skies in September are havens for sunburns. Temperatures will work their way through the 70s and likely register 80 inside the Joan on the north side of the stadium.

Sunday will dawn with dense fog and temperatures in the 50s. Then with near 100% sunshine, afternoon highs will make a run at the low 80s.

Labor Day will heat back into the upper 80s (90 downtown), reminding us that “astronomical” summer is still going strong.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.