Man accused of stealing vehicle right after posting bond

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man deputies say was just released from jail after posting bond is now back behind bars Friday accused of stealing a car.

The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office says it received a complaint Thursday of a vehicle being stolen from the Village of McArthur.

Deputies say they found that vehicle in a parking lot in Londonderry and after reviewing surveillance video identified Timothy Pettit, 39, of Chillicothe as the suspect.

Pettit had just been released after posting bond on a previous case, deputies say.

He was found at his home in Ross County along with a key that was positively identified by the owner of the stolen vehicle.

Pettit was arrested and taken to the South Eastern Ohio Regional Jail.

He has been charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle. A bond hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.

