Man arrested for indecent exposure

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was arrested Friday after he was found urinating in public and walking down the street with his pants down.

The Kanawaha County Sheriff’s Office arrested Douglas Means, 64, of Davis Creek.

The sheriff’s office says the call to 911 came in from a homeowner along Kanawha State Forest Drive.

Deputies say Means has outstanding warrants steaming from two similar incidents on September 2.

Means was also arrested in April of 2020 for another incident of indecent exposure that occurred in March.

