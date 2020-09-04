Man arrested on charges related to child sexual abuse material

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man is facing charges in connection to child sexual abuse material.

Kentucky State Police say William Matthew Howard, 34, is charged with 20 counts of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

Troopers say Howard was arrested as a result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

KSP says their investigation resulted in a search warrant at a residence in Adams on Thursday. Troopers say they found equipment used to facilitate a crime that involved Howard allegedly uploading pictures of child sexual exploitation online.

Howard is being held in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.

The incident is under investigation.

