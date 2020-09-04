Advertisement

More than a dozen new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Mingo County

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Thursday, 13 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed by the Mingo County Health Department.

The new cases include a 1-year-old and 3-year-old.

According to health officials, this brings September’s positive case count to 30. August had a total of 119 cases, July had 130 cases and 17 cases were reported in June.

The Mingo County Health Department is working to notify all those who were identified as being a close contact. They will be instructed to quarantine for 14 days.

As of 10:00 a.m. on Friday, Mingo County has tested 4,304 people with a total of 296 positive cases.

99 cases are considered active.

4,008 people have tested negative and 190 people have recovered.

So far, the county has reported seven COVID-19 related deaths.

Currently on the School Alert System Mingo County is orange based on the WV metrics for daily cases per 100,000 on a 7-day rolling average.

