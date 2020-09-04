Multiple protests planned on Derby Day in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT/WAVE) – A historic and unusual Derby weekend is on the horizon.

For the first time ever, the ‘Run for the Roses’ is taking place in September – with no fans in the stands at Churchhill Downs.

Officials in Louisville, however, are still preparing for big crowds.

Large protests are expected on Saturday, as activists from across the country gather in Louisville to demand justice for Breonna Taylor, who was shot and killed by Louisville police back in March.

Outside of Churchill Downs on Friday, the protest group ‘Until Freedom’ is set to talk the importance of continued protesting, even on Derby weekend.

Outside the track, fences are lined up all along Central Avenue, bordering all of Churchill Downs. That’s something that is pretty standard that they do every Derby weekend.

This weekend, however, they also have trucks lined up, to ensure that the crowd stays away if protests do continue.

Friday marks the 100th day of protests in Louisville.

