New cases of COVID-19 reported in Boyd County

(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - Ten new people are now at home in isolation after receiving positive COVID-19 test results, the Boyd County Emergency Operations Center announced Friday.

Those who tested positive range in age from 4-years-old to 77-years-old.

The new cases bring the total number of cases in Boyd County to 285.

Four people have passed away from COVID-19.

213 people in the county have recovered so far from virus complications.

