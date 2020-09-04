Advertisement

Pair arrested in Greenup County drug bust

Investigators seized more than 100 grams of heroin and "a large quantity" of cash in a drug bust in Greenup County, Kentucky.
Investigators seized more than 100 grams of heroin and "a large quantity" of cash in a drug bust in Greenup County, Kentucky.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – A pair was arrested and more than 100 grams of heroin were seized Thursday in a drug bust in Russell, the FIVCO Area Drug Enforcement Task Force said.

Isiah Bare and Tabatha Smith, both of Russell, were charged with aggravated trafficking in a controlled substance.

Investigators also seized “a large quantity” of cash.

The investigation involved several agencies, including the F.A.D.E. Drug Task Force, the Russell Police Department, United States Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Boyd County Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Unit.

