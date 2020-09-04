Pair arrested in Greenup County drug bust

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – A pair was arrested and more than 100 grams of heroin were seized Thursday in a drug bust in Russell, the FIVCO Area Drug Enforcement Task Force said.

Isiah Bare and Tabatha Smith, both of Russell, were charged with aggravated trafficking in a controlled substance.

Investigators also seized “a large quantity” of cash.

The investigation involved several agencies, including the F.A.D.E. Drug Task Force, the Russell Police Department, United States Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Boyd County Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Unit.

