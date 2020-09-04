Pair found passed out in vehicle arrested by deputies

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man and a woman found passed out in a car Tuesday were arrested, according to the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office.

The pair were found in a disabled vehicle in a driveway on Goose Creek Road after the sheriff’s office received a call.

Deputies attempted to wake both Dylan Gandee, 20, of McArthur and Kassandra Baker, 23, of Hamden.

Deputies believe both were under the influence of some type of drug. Several unidentified pills were found inside the vehicle.

Gandee, who was in the driver’s seat, was arrested on a warrant out of Vinton County. The passenger, Baker, was wearing an ankle monitor and arrested for violation of bond, deputies say.

Both individuals had been arrested and charged during previous drug trafficking investigations in the Hamden area not long ago.

