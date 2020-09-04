Prostitution sting nets 21 arrests in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A prostitution string in Charleston netted 21 arrests Friday, the Charleston Police Department said.

Police say 19 were arrested for engaging in prostitution and two for loitering for the purpose of prostitution. The majority of the arrests were men.

Investigators say it was “a reverse operation,” focused on those seeking prostitutes, and was prompted by complaints from residents and business owners on the West Side.

“Reversal stings are effective in addressing the immediate crime and it deters those who come into Charleston looking for prostitutes, because of the public record that comes with a soliciting and/or engaging in prostitution arrest,” police said in a release. “These arrests often bring forth valuable information that has led to the clearance of many unsolved cases.”

CPD says its Special Enforcement Unit will conduct similar stings in the future and they will branch out into other parts of Charleston.

