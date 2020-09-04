Putnam County schools still preparing for in-person learning while in orange

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Though Putnam County is currently in orange on the color-coding system, that is not stopping school officials from being prepared to have students inside the classroom.

“We are 100% committed to doing the best that we can to make this a safe environment,” said Mountain View Elementary Assistant Principal Wendy Laukoter. “We want to assure the parents we’re going to do the best we can and every staff member is committed to that.”

On Thursday, WSAZ took a tour throughout the building to show parents and children what’s to be expected once they return to the classroom.

Classroom set-up

When students enter the classroom, they will put their things in their locker and start to line up to wash their hands before sitting down. On the ground, there are numbers in which students will be assigned so they know where to stand while waiting to wash their hands or use the bathroom. There is also an automatic hand sanitizer dispenser in each room which kids will use when needed.

Students will be seated at every other desk and each student will have a plastic sneeze guard or divider to ensure they do not spread germs to neighboring classmates.

Laukoter announced one of the other big changes: students will not all be facing in the same direction during class.

“One of the (other) things that we’ve changed up this year is we’re going to be utilizing multiple entrances and exits instead of just the primary main door to help keep the social distancing in place,” Laukoter said. “So we’ll be utilizing our end doors down at the end for entering and exiting also.”

Students can also expect to see markers on the ground and walls throughout the building that point which direction they should be walking and remind them to keep physical distance.

Custodians are also going to be cleaning classrooms excessively.

Lunch and Recess

Lunch time will also look much different: students will be grouped with their specific classrooms for both lunch and recess.

To ensure social distancing, the school also placed pieces of tape at each lunch bench to signal where students need to sit in order to maintain physical distance.

“Typically we’d have a lot more at a table,” Laukoter said. “We’re going to be using this ’mister’ (sanitizing spray gun) after some of the students have left to clean off some of the tables and things.”

Laukoter said they will also be using the mister to clean the playgrounds between each group of students.

The school also put up plexiglass shields between cooks and students as students go through to pick up their lunch trays.

“And we have a lot of markers on the floor of what direction to move and how to appropriately social distance.”

Restroom areas

Cleaning logs are placed in each bathroom so custodians can know when or what was cleaned and they are being asked to clean extra in the restrooms. There are also signs on the bathroom mirrors to remind students to wash hands and markers on the walls in the hallway so students know where to stand while waiting to use the restroom area.

Pre-K classroom

Pre-K teacher Jordan Dotson said with the younger students, the school day may be a bit more challenging, but they do have small precautions in place such as keeping core-groups together and sanitizing toys and tables often.

“We have sanitizing buckets, if you sneeze on a toy, we immediately put the toy in the needs to be sanitized bucket,” Dotson said.

Bus routes

WSAZ also had the opportunity to be taken through what a typical bus route will look like:

“When students step on the bus, just inside the door there is a battery powered hand sanitizer dispenser so that way when they get on the bus they can sanitize their hands,” said bus driver Bill Runyon.

Runyon said students will have assigned seats, which is how the schools will track who sat where and with whom. There will be tape above the bus windows with each student’s name to remind them where they sit. Runyon said due to having multiple routes, each route will have a different color tape.

“The reason being is we are tracking where students are sitting so we can keep track of what kids are together should there be an outbreak or problem with the COVID we know who is with who on what dates so we have documentation to tie all that together.”

Students will load from the back of the bus to the front. The seat behind the bus driver will be closed off to ensure distance from the driver and the other front seat will be designated to any child that may be showing symptoms.

“We want two per seat, no more than 48 passengers per bus,” Runyon told WSAZ. “They load from the back toward the front. The only exception is we don’t want to mix the smaller grade school kids with the high school and middle-schoolers, so the smaller kids will start loading further up to separate the age groups.”

Runyon also has a cleaning log which keeps track of his daily cleanings: he said after each bus trip, he will sanitize the entire bus with a mister, which specializes in sanitizing not only the air but any surface it touches.

“What this gun does is it dispenses an electrostatic charged chemical and it causes it to be magnetic to all surfaces,” Runyon said. “Not only does it spray in the open air, but it’s charged to be attracted to the surfaces so it gets the windows, the seats (and) down in the seats. It does a completely thorough job of disinfecting and protecting from the COVID.”

Runyon said bus routes will also be running roughly a half an hour late to ensure students get to school after the teachers.

The Putnam County Health Department said, “if the current level of cases continue, it is doubtful the county will return to yellow,” encouraging people to social distance and wear masks.

School is set to begin Tuesday, Sept. 8.

