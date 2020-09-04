Reaching out for Ohio unemployment compensation information

Ohio (WSAZ) - During the last 24 weeks, Ohio has seen 1,664,078 unemployment claims, and the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) is working to handle all of those claims that have came through their system.

ODJFS has extended their office hours and have created a more organized filing system for Ohioans.

On Sundays those with the last names A-H will file, on Mondays I-P will file, and Tuesdays Q-Z will file.

Ohioans who need to file can do so online here or they can call 1-877-644-6562.

Any families facing challenges can visit here to see if they qualify for other forms of assistance.

