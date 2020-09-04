Teacher with Cabell County Schools tests positive for COVID-19

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Cabell County Schools is reporting its first confirmed case of COVID-19 this month.

A teacher at Meadows Elementary has tested positive for the virus, says Director of Communications Jedd Flowers.

The district has identify seven additional teachers who came into close contact with the teacher earlier this week.

All seven have been notified and asked to quarantine by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department and Cabell County Schools Chief Health Officer.

Two of the teachers asked to quarantine were scheduled to teach virtual school.

The school will be utilizing six substitute teachers for in-person instruction as the school year begins.

All open houses at the school have been cancelled so custodians may conduct a deep cleaning of the building.

The district plans to open Meadows Elementary as scheduled on Tuesday, September 8. Students with last names beginning with the letters A through K will report to Meadows that day.

Cabell County Schools has implemented a “COVID-19 Case Reporting” chart as part of it’s “Connected Classroom” page, which can be found here.

Leaders say the page will be updated daily with current active cases among the district’s students and staff.

