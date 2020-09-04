Warrants issued for man wanted in connection with deadly shooting in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Arrest warrants have been issued for a man in connection to a deadly double shooting that took place Thursday morning.

The Huntington Police Department announced Friday that Devon M. Carey, 25, is wanted for murder in the 1st degree and murder in the 2nd degree.

The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of 10th Avenue.

Huntington Police say Audra J. Perry, 28, of Huntington, was pronounced dead at the scene. Marcus D. Graham, 29, of Michigan, was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Anyone with information regarding Carey’s whereabouts is asked to call the Huntington Police Department’s anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444 or call 911.

