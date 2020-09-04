WVU names Jarett Doege starting QB

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -West Virginia coach Neal Brown has decided on a starter for the Mountaineers’ opener against Eastern Kentucky.

Junior Jarett Doege has won the job over Austin Kendall. Doege is a transfer from Bowling Green and his late season work as WVU’s starter and this year’s camp tilted the scale in his favor. He started the final three games last year and led the Mountaineers to wins over #24 Kansas State and TCU. He threw for 818 yards and 7 touchdowns in four games last year.

“We had a long quarterback battle and we really feel like we have two quarterbacks on our roster that can win Big 12 games right now, which I think is a huge positive,” Brown said. “We hoped the competition was going to go through the spring and we would be able to name a starter as little earlier but it didn’t work out that way. We went three weeks into camp, had two true scrimmages and one kind of partial scrimmage, and after that Jarett Doege will be our starter heading into the Eastern Kentucky game. He won the job.”

West Virginia opens the season against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels September 12th at noon from Milan Puskar Stadium. The game will be televised on FS1.

