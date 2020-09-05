Advertisement

8 new deaths, an additional 1,341 COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio over the last 24 hours

As of Saturday, the Department of Health said 4,256 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 129,785 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.
As of Saturday, the Department of Health said 4,256 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 129,785 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.(Associated Press)
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Saturday, the Department of Health said 4,256 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 129,785 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is not holding a press conference on Saturday.

An additional 6,706 cases and 287 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 13,808 hospitalizations reported on Saturday, at least 3,032 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Beshear urges safety during holiday gatherings; 790 new COVID cases

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
As of Saturday, 52,464 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Of the 790 new cases Saturday, 98 were among children 18 and younger.

Sports

Marshall Wins Season Opener

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Jim Treacy
Herd Pounds Colonels 59-0

Local

Guns, drugs, and cash found during multi-county drug search

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
The multi-day operation was conducted by the F.A.D.E Drug Task Force, DEA, Russell Police, and Boyd County Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Unit.

Regional

Gov. DeWine: Browns, Bengals allowed up to 6,000 spectators at 2 home games

Updated: 1 hours ago
Governor Mike DeWine announced Saturday afternoon that the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals will both be allowed up to 6,000 spectators at two home games this season.

Latest News

Regional

Police: 1 of 2 teens shot on Ohio interstate in August dies

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Columbus police said the 16-year-old “succumbed to his injuries” at a hospital and was pronounced dead shortly after 12:30 p.m. Friday.

Local

COVID-19 W. Va. | 252 more cases reported

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
No new deaths were reported.

West Virginia

School districts await Saturday night school start decision

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kelsey Souto
Schools will learn Saturday night at 9 p.m. whether or not they begin the school year in-person.

News

Football Friday Night - Segment 1

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

Bus safety demonstration held in Kanawha County

Updated: 17 hours ago
As children across West Virginia are headed into an unusual school year, bus drivers took some time out for safety Friday morning in Kanawha County.

WSAZ Investigates

WSAZ Investigates | More Renovation Rip-Off

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Kelsey Souto
WSAZ Investigates | Robert E. Jones appears in court Friday.