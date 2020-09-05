Authentic wins Kentucky Derby 146

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Authentic has won Kentucky Derby 146 after an unusual Derby day in Louisville.

Unofficial results list Tiz the Law in place and Mr. Big News in show for the race, out of a 15-horse field for Saturday’s race.

The most exciting two-minutes in sports took place on the first Saturday in September without fans.

Post time for Saturday’s race was listed at 7:01 p.m. Track conditions were listed as fast and turf conditions as good according to the morning reports for Churchill Downs.

Tiz the Law was the favorite to win Derby 146, with morning line odds at 3-5.

Four scratches had been listed for this year’s Derby, including a late vet scratch for Thousand Words. The horse hit its head in the paddock minutes before the Derby was scheduled to begin. The horse had flipped over onto its back after it had reared up.

Art Collector, owned by Bruce Lunsford and trained by Thomas Drury Jr., scratched on Tuesday just before the post-position draw.

King Guillermo, trained by Juan Carlos Avila and owned by former MLB All-Star Victor Martinez, came down with a fever on Wednesday according to a tweet from his owner. His scratch was announced Thursday.

Finnick the Fierce, owned by Arnaldo Monge and Rey Hernandez, and trained by Hernandez, became the third horse to scratch from the Derby on Friday. The horse, who is blind in one eye, had earned position 1 on the inside rail.

This year’s Kentucky Derby had been pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and two weeks before the Run for the Roses, Churchill Downs made a decision to host the event without in-person fans in the stands.

Initially, in the midst of the pandemic, talks between state health officials, the Governor’s office, and members of Churchill Downs had created an operational plan that would have allowed 40 percent of capacity within the location, limiting the Derby to under 23,000 guests.

That plan was changed on August 21.

“Throughout the rapid development of the COVID-19 pandemic, our first priority has been how to best protect the safety and health of our guests, team members and community,” Churchill Downs Inc. CEO Bill Carstanjen said. “As the situation evolved, we reached the difficult conclusion that we needed to reschedule. At no point did we ever consider canceling the Kentucky Derby.”

The Kentucky Derby also comes on the 101st day of protest in Louisville seeking justice for Breonna Taylor. Multiple groups have come into the city on Derby Day, with several calling for cancellation of the event. On Friday, chants from protesters gathering the night of the Kentucky Oaks said, “no justice, no Derby.”

Protesters included a group calling themselves “patriots”, gathering near Cox Park Saturday morning. The Not F***ing Around Coalition, who visited Louisville back in July, also gathered in Louisville starting at G.G. Moore Park.

Until Freedom, a national nonprofit group that relocated operations to Louisville, announced their Derby Day protest plans in a press conference on Friday morning. Their march began at South Central Park Saturday afternoon.

Both groups headed towards Churchill Downs Saturday hours before the Derby race began. The protesters with NFAC stationed near Central Avenue, while the Until Freedom group marched near Longfield Avenue near the backside of Churchill Downs.

