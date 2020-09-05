Beshear urges safety during holiday gatherings; 790 new COVID cases

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Cases of COVID-19 rose nearly 800 Saturday, however the positivity rate remains below 5 percent at 4.22 percent.

As of Saturday, 52,464 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Of the 790 new cases Saturday, 98 were among children 18 and younger.

“Now that the weekend is here, it is critical that Kentuckians take the steps necessary to slow the spread of COVID-19,” Gov. Beshear said. “While our positivity rate is lower at 4.22%, we still have nearly 800 new cases. We need everyone to keep gatherings to less than 10 people, wash your hands frequently, social distance and wear a mask.”

Six deaths were also reported, raising the death toll to 993.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.