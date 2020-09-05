Advertisement

CAMC re-implements no visitors policy due to rising spread of COVID-19

All CAMC locations have re-implemented their no visitation policy until further notice, effective Saturday.
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All CAMC locations have re-implemented their no visitation policy until further notice, effective Saturday.

“West Virginia has the worst rating in the country for the spread of COVID-19,” officials said in a statement. “This community spread is our greatest concern for our patients and workforce. Due to increasing COVID-19 cases in the community, CAMC has made the very difficult decision to once again implement a no visitor policy.”

The policy applies to all hospitals in the CAMC system and includes all emergency rooms and inpatients.

Officials say the policy also includes the essential caregiver. No one will be allowed with a patient except for few exceptions.

An essential caregiver will be allowed in pediatrics, obstetrical services and the NICU for the duration of the patient’s stay.

End-of-life care will be authorized on a case-by-case basis.

For ER visits, if an essential caregiver is needed for assistance, only one person can help the patient into the emergency room, and then will be asked to leave.

