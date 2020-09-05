Advertisement

COVID-19 W. Va. | 252 more cases reported

Coronavirus in West Virginia
Coronavirus in West Virginia(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In their Saturday morning update, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting 252 more cases of COVID-19.

No new deaths were reported.

As of 10 a.m. Saturday there have been 453,285 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 11,289 total cases and 243 deaths.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (34), Berkeley (822), Boone (152), Braxton (9), Brooke (99), Cabell (577), Calhoun (15), Clay (29), Doddridge (11), Fayette (398), Gilmer (20), Grant (143), Greenbrier (106), Hampshire (92), Hancock (125), Hardy (75), Harrison (296), Jackson (210), Jefferson (386), Kanawha (1,650), Lewis (36), Lincoln (125), Logan (516), Marion (228), Marshall (133), Mason (119), McDowell (74), Mercer (344), Mineral (146), Mingo (272), Monongalia (1,342), Monroe (133), Morgan (40), Nicholas (57), Ohio (294), Pendleton (45), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (45), Preston (141), Putnam (338), Raleigh (389), Randolph (227), Ritchie (6), Roane (36), Summers (21), Taylor (109), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (46), Wayne (285), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (8), Wood (321), Wyoming (71).

