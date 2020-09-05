COVID-19 W. Va. | 252 more cases reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In their Saturday morning update, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting 252 more cases of COVID-19.

No new deaths were reported.

As of 10 a.m. Saturday there have been 453,285 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 11,289 total cases and 243 deaths.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (34), Berkeley (822), Boone (152), Braxton (9), Brooke (99), Cabell (577), Calhoun (15), Clay (29), Doddridge (11), Fayette (398), Gilmer (20), Grant (143), Greenbrier (106), Hampshire (92), Hancock (125), Hardy (75), Harrison (296), Jackson (210), Jefferson (386), Kanawha (1,650), Lewis (36), Lincoln (125), Logan (516), Marion (228), Marshall (133), Mason (119), McDowell (74), Mercer (344), Mineral (146), Mingo (272), Monongalia (1,342), Monroe (133), Morgan (40), Nicholas (57), Ohio (294), Pendleton (45), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (45), Preston (141), Putnam (338), Raleigh (389), Randolph (227), Ritchie (6), Roane (36), Summers (21), Taylor (109), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (46), Wayne (285), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (8), Wood (321), Wyoming (71).

