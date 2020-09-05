Advertisement

Face-covering mandate extended in Kentucky

A face-covering mandate has been extended in Kentucky.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) -- The state of Kentucky’s face covering mandate has been extended.

That is according to a news release Friday night from Gov. Andy Beshear’s office that says the extension, for face coverings in some situations, is for another 30 days.

The news release said that the extension was “citing the mandate’s success in slowing the spread of COVID-19.”

To read the new executive order, click here.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

