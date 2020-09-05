Face-covering mandate extended in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) -- The state of Kentucky’s face covering mandate has been extended.

That is according to a news release Friday night from Gov. Andy Beshear’s office that says the extension, for face coverings in some situations, is for another 30 days.

The news release said that the extension was “citing the mandate’s success in slowing the spread of COVID-19.”

To read the new executive order, click here.

