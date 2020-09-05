Fans enjoy return of Marshall football

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After months of uncertainty, the big day finally came.

Fans were masked up and ready to watch the return of Marshall Thundering Herd football.

Everything was back at “The Joan” this weekend, including the Marching Thunder and a national television audience as well as a crowd on a smaller scale of 12,500 as the Herd beat Eastern Kentucky 59-0.

Before the action kicked off, a handful of fans enjoyed some tailgating just across the street.

“All of us that are here, we look forward to our games,” said Marshall san Scott Moore of South Charleston. “We look forward to our tailgates and have a lot of good cooking and we were worried because this is our release.”

Fans in the crowd expecting nothing less from a program that nearly 50 years ago, overcame so much more to take the field.

“We will overcome,” Moore said. “We’re like the phoenix. We always rise from the ashes.”

The Thundering Herd will be back in action on Sept. 19 as they host former Southern Conference rival Appalachian State.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.