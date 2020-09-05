Advertisement

Fans enjoy return of Marshall football

Marshall fans getting their tickets scanned just before the Herd's home opener against Eastern Kentucky.
Marshall fans getting their tickets scanned just before the Herd's home opener against Eastern Kentucky.(John Lowe/WSAZ)
By John Lowe
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After months of uncertainty, the big day finally came.

Fans were masked up and ready to watch the return of Marshall Thundering Herd football.

Everything was back at “The Joan” this weekend, including the Marching Thunder and a national television audience as well as a crowd on a smaller scale of 12,500 as the Herd beat Eastern Kentucky 59-0.

Before the action kicked off, a handful of fans enjoyed some tailgating just across the street.

“All of us that are here, we look forward to our games,” said Marshall san Scott Moore of South Charleston. “We look forward to our tailgates and have a lot of good cooking and we were worried because this is our release.”

Fans in the crowd expecting nothing less from a program that nearly 50 years ago, overcame so much more to take the field.

“We will overcome,” Moore said. “We’re like the phoenix. We always rise from the ashes.”

The Thundering Herd will be back in action on Sept. 19 as they host former Southern Conference rival Appalachian State.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

Authentic wins Kentucky Derby 146

Updated: 48 minutes ago
Unofficial results list Tiz the Law in place and Mr. Big News in show for the race, out of a 15-horse field for Saturday’s race.

Local

CAMC re-implements no visitors policy due to rising spread of COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
All CAMC locations have re-implemented their no visitation policy until further notice, effective Saturday.

National

Several boats sink during parade for President Trump on Lake Travis in Texas

Updated: 1 hours ago
Several boats sank during a “Trump Boat Parade” on Lake Travis in Texas where crowds had gathered to show support for President Donald Trump’s re-election.

Regional

Planned protests happening around Louisville

Updated: 2 hours ago
Groups of protesters and counter-protesters have gathered in Louisville.

Latest News

Local

Beshear urges safety during holiday gatherings; 790 new COVID cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
As of Saturday, 52,464 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Of the 790 new cases Saturday, 98 were among children 18 and younger.

Sports

Marshall Wins Season Opener

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jim Treacy
Herd Pounds Colonels 59-0

National

Sheriff’s Office: Multiple boats sink during Trump Parade on Texas lake

Updated: 3 hours ago
Multiple boats sank at a Texas lake Saturday during a parade for the re-election of President Donald Trump, authorities say.

Local

8 new deaths, an additional 1,341 COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio over the last 24 hours

Updated: 3 hours ago
As of Saturday, the Department of Health said 4,256 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 129,785 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.

Local

Guns, drugs, and cash found during multi-county drug search

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
The multi-day operation was conducted by the F.A.D.E Drug Task Force, DEA, Russell Police, and Boyd County Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Unit.

Regional

Gov. DeWine: Browns, Bengals allowed up to 6,000 spectators at 2 home games

Updated: 4 hours ago
Governor Mike DeWine announced Saturday afternoon that the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals will both be allowed up to 6,000 spectators at two home games this season.