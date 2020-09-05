Advertisement

First Warning Forecast | Hitting that Labor Day weekend jackpot!

By Andy Chilian
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Weather conditions this Labor Day weekend will be absolutely fantastic as sunshine dominates and humidity stays low. Dry conditions will prevail through much of the week ahead, but towards the end, rain chances will return as humidity creeps back up.

Saturday morning starts with patchy fog and much cooler temperatures, falling to the mid to upper 50s.

Despite spots of fog early, which will lift by mid-morning, expect a full day of sunshine as high temperatures top out around 80 degrees. This means the weather will be wonderful for Marshall’s home football opener against Eastern Kentucky, set to kick at 1 PM in Huntington.

Saturday night will be mainly clear, calm, and cool with low temperatures falling comfortably to the mid 50s again.

On Sunday, expect another day of sunshine with high temperatures in the mid 80s.

Labor Day on Monday will be mostly sunny and warmer as highs top out in the upper 80s. However, the humidity will stay manageable.

As many kids prepare to head back to school on Tuesday, make sure they are dressed for summery conditions. Sunshine will continue to dominate with no rain expected, but high temperatures will top out around 90 degrees.

Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny, but there is the chance for a passing shower both days. Expect highs to reach the upper 80s with higher humidity.

Friday will see a better chance for showers and thunderstorms under a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s.

