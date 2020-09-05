First Warning Forecast | Sunshine dominates, temperatures heat back up

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Sunshine with dry conditions will continue to be the norm over the next few days as temperatures climb back to a summery level. Eventually, humidity makes a comeback by the end of the week, with increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms.

Saturday night will be mostly clear, calm, and crisp with low temperatures falling comfortably to the mid 50s again. Areas of fog are likely.

On Sunday, expect another full day of sunshine with high temperatures in the mid 80s.

Labor Day on Monday will be mostly sunny and warmer as highs top out in the upper 80s. However, the humidity will stay manageable.

As many kids prepare to head back to school on Tuesday, make sure they are dressed for summery conditions. Sunshine will continue with no rain expected, but high temperatures will top out around 90 degrees.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a slight chance for a passing shower. High temperatures rise to the upper 80s with increased humidity.

On Thursday, expect a mostly sunny sky with isolated showers and storms for the afternoon. Once again, high temperatures will top out in the upper 80s with uncomfortable humidity.

Friday will see a better chance for showers and thunderstorms under a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s.

On Saturday, shower and storm chances continue, but high temperatures will be cooler, topping out in the upper 70s.

