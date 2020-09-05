Guns, drugs, and cash found during multi-county drug search

RUSSELL/ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Investigators say they found guns, drugs, and cash after two searches in Russell and Ashland Friday.

The multi-day operation was conducted by the F.A.D.E Drug Task Force, DEA, Russell Police, and Boyd County Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Unit.

The two searches added up to around a 1/2 pound of heroin, laced with fentanyl, more than three ounces of crystal meth, over $12,000 in cash, three handguns with multiple rounds of ammunition, and items associated with drug trafficking.

The F.A.D.E Task Force operates mostly in Greenup and Carter Counties, and is made of officers from Russell, Raceland, and Olive Hill Police departments and the Carter County Sheriff’s Office.

