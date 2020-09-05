Hometown Hero | Thoroughbred Construction Group

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Michael and Debbie McElwain are thankful to have a new roof on their house after the generosity of a local construction company.

“We just want to help out when we can. It’s our community, everybody gives to us, and we want to return the favor when we can,” says Michael Roth, President of Thoroughbred Construction Group of Ironton, Ohio.

This past spring, a strong storm heavily damaged the roof of the McElwain’s house. Due to his health conditions, Michael McElwain - a disabled veteran - was unable to fix the roof himself and could not afford the estimates some companies gave him to fix the roof. So, Debbie reached out to the American Legion in Barboursville for help.

Ed Walker, Commander of the American Legion Post 177, started a local fundraising effort to help the McElwains. He then reached out to multiple construction companies for estimates, including Thoroughbred Construction Group.

As Walker explained the situation to the company, he stated that McElwain is “a 100 percent disabled veteran - combat veteran - who is currently unable to earn any kind of income based on his disabilities.” He then went on to ask “if there was anything they could to do reduce the amount that they asked.”

But when Roth found out McElwain was a veteran, the company graciously offered to fix the roof free of charge.

“I have a soft spot for veterans,” Roth says. “Obviously, not to be sentimental, everything we have is because of them. So we try to help out when we can, and when we found out he was a vet, we decided we were going to do everything we can to make it happen.”

Even as he receives the award on behalf of his entire construction company, Roth remains humble and thankful.

“It’s awesome to give back to someone who gave everything for us. I sincerely mean that.”

As Walker adds, “It makes me feel wonderful that there are organizations out there and gentlemen like Mike who graciously donated their time and their company to help a disabled veteran.”

