Advertisement

Hometown Hero | Thoroughbred Construction Group

By Andy Chilian
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Michael and Debbie McElwain are thankful to have a new roof on their house after the generosity of a local construction company.

“We just want to help out when we can. It’s our community, everybody gives to us, and we want to return the favor when we can,” says Michael Roth, President of Thoroughbred Construction Group of Ironton, Ohio.

This past spring, a strong storm heavily damaged the roof of the McElwain’s house. Due to his health conditions, Michael McElwain - a disabled veteran - was unable to fix the roof himself and could not afford the estimates some companies gave him to fix the roof. So, Debbie reached out to the American Legion in Barboursville for help.

Ed Walker, Commander of the American Legion Post 177, started a local fundraising effort to help the McElwains. He then reached out to multiple construction companies for estimates, including Thoroughbred Construction Group.

As Walker explained the situation to the company, he stated that McElwain is “a 100 percent disabled veteran - combat veteran - who is currently unable to earn any kind of income based on his disabilities.” He then went on to ask “if there was anything they could to do reduce the amount that they asked.”

But when Roth found out McElwain was a veteran, the company graciously offered to fix the roof free of charge.

“I have a soft spot for veterans,” Roth says. “Obviously, not to be sentimental, everything we have is because of them. So we try to help out when we can, and when we found out he was a vet, we decided we were going to do everything we can to make it happen.”

Even as he receives the award on behalf of his entire construction company, Roth remains humble and thankful.

“It’s awesome to give back to someone who gave everything for us. I sincerely mean that.”

As Walker adds, “It makes me feel wonderful that there are organizations out there and gentlemen like Mike who graciously donated their time and their company to help a disabled veteran.”

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Football Friday Night - Segment 1

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Bus safety demonstration held in Kanawha County

Updated: 8 hours ago
As children across West Virginia are headed into an unusual school year, bus drivers took some time out for safety Friday morning in Kanawha County.

WSAZ Investigates

WSAZ Investigates | More Renovation Rip-Off

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Kelsey Souto
WSAZ Investigates | Robert E. Jones appears in court Friday.

News

Schools hold senior nights early

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Andrew Colegrove
In case the football season is disrupted or cut short, several schools decided to honor their seniors earlier than usual.

Latest News

News

Hometown Hero: Thoroughbred Construction Group

Updated: 9 hours ago
Our latest Hometown Hero, Thoroughbred Construction Group, reached out to a family in need after a storm damage their roof.

News

Schools hold senior night early

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
In a year where nothing is a guarantee, schools are choosing to honor their seniors early in case the football season is cut short.

News

Face-covering mandate extended in Kentucky

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The face-covering mandate in Kentucky has been extended.

News

Silver Alert issued for man last seen in W.Va.

Updated: 10 hours ago
West Virginia State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a man who may be travelling through our area.

Local

WVSU active COVID-19 cases drop; 25 total

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Kim Rafferty
At one point, WVSU officials say they saw as many as 10 cases in one day.

News

Huntington City Council introduces trespassing ordinance

Updated: 11 hours ago
Huntington City Council introduces trespassing ordinance