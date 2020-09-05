Labor Day weekend to shine!

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

In a rare Friday night award, but the Labor Day weekend weather has earned the distinction of Top 10er. That’s heady stuff considering the summer long heat we have endured. On top of that, it’s the Derby Day weekend and conditions at Churchill Downs will be ideal for a horse race, at least weather-wise since in this pandemic era no fans will be sipping mint juleps or donning fashion hats during the playing of My Old Kentucky Home.

Saturday will dawn with a fall crispness as temperatures dip into the 50s. While patchy fog will grace riverbanks, most areas will be fog free though dew will smartly caress the grass. With a day of near 100% sunshine, Ole Sol will go to work to dry the lawns and golf fairways out. Lunchtime (tailgate) temperatures will rise into the mid-70s outside the Joan where tailgaters will need to remember the 6′ social distancing rule.

Outdoor enthusiasts will need to slap on an SPF 30 when enjoying the golden sunshine all weekend long, but especially on Saturday when it will feel so cozy!

Sunday and Labor day will dawn with patchy dense fog then turn into sunfests with afternoon highs heating way into the 80s, even near 90 downtown.

Add it all up and no question the weather for summer’s unofficial ending makes the grade of a Top 10er!

Looking ahead much of next week will feature mini-heat wave conditions with daily highs near 90 with lots of sunshine. Only by very late in the week when a front approaches from the west (timing TBA) will the risk of any showers return to the forecast.

