Marshall Wins Season Opener

Herd Throttles EKU 59-0
Herd totals 627 yards of offense in the win
By Jim Treacy
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Marshall football team started the 2020 season with a convincing win over Eastern Kentucky. The Herd won 59-0 behind a stellar afternoon from freshman quarterback Grant Wells and a Marshall defense that held the Colonels to just 166 total yards. Wells threw for 307 yards and 4 touchdowns in his debut and the rushing attack tacked on 282 yards and 3 scores as well. Knowledge McDaniel ran for 93 yards while Brenden Knox added 85 in the win.

Marshall is off next week and will host Appalachian State on September 19th.

