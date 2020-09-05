Advertisement

Midland Piles Up Big Numbers Against Parkersburg South

Knights were road warriors on Friday
By Jim Treacy
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 12:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WSAZ) - What a wild Friday it was for Cabell Midland. They drove to Fairmont for a scrimmage with the Polar Bears and ended up with a real game later that evening. However they had to drive to Parkersburg South to do it. When the Patriots lost their game with University, they called the Knights and they drove the varsity for an 8 pm kickoff. Despite no scouting for the game, the Knights won it big over Parkersburg South 69-34. Here are the highlights as seen on WSAZ’s Football Friday Night.

