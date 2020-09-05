Planned protests happening around Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Groups of protesters and counter-protesters have gathered in Louisville.

A group who said they want to be called “Patriots” gathered at Cox Park Saturday morning before making their way to Waterfront Park. They then went to Jefferson Square Park in downtown Louisville.

Sgt. Lamont Washington with Louisville Metro Police said the group of about 200 to 300 people had gathered at Cox’s Park and came into contact with protesters located at Jefferson Square Park.

Washington said the group began to confront each other, engaging in conversations and yelling.

LMPD said that a large bulk of police resources were stationed near Churchill Downs in anticipation for protests near that area. However several units were located within the area of Jefferson Square Park where the two groups made contact.

Washington said that due to the size of the crowd, police stationed at that location did not want to escalate the situation with their presence, so LMPD called in additional resources to continue observing the situation.

Once tensions subsided and groups moved down towards Second Street, Washington said police were safely moved into the area to create a barrier across Jefferson Street to separate the two groups. Police pulled back from the area once the marching group had left.

Another group known as NFAC began gathering a South Central Park around 11 a.m. before they made their way to Moore Park near Churchill Downs.

Until Freedom also announced plans to gather at South Central Park at 4:30 p.m.

Until Freedom has been in Louisville for months and has been vocal about wanting to see officers charged in the Breonna Taylor case. They have also called for a boycott of the Kentucky Derby.

Taylor was killed on March 13 while LMPD officers were serving a warrant at her apartment.

Sept. 5 marked the 101st day of protests in the city.

