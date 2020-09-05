Advertisement

Police: 1 of 2 teens shot on Ohio interstate in August dies

Columbus police said the 16-year-old “succumbed to his injuries” at a hospital and was pronounced dead shortly after 12:30 p.m. Friday.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Police say one of two teenagers wounded by gunfire on an interstate in Ohio last month has died.

Columbus police said the 16-year-old “succumbed to his injuries” at a hospital and was pronounced dead shortly after 12:30 p.m. Friday.

His name wasn’t released.

Police said he was the city’s 98th homicide victim for the year. Police said he and a 17-year-old were heading south on Interstate 270 just after 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 13 when someone started shooting at their vehicle.

The 16-year-old was in critical condition but was later listed as guarded, while the 17-year-old was listed in stable condition and was expected to recover.

