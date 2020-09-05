Advertisement

Schools hold senior nights early

By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - When you’re playing football during a pandemic, the reality is any game could turn out to be the final one.

That’s why several schools moved their senior night up to the first home game of 2020.

Ironton senior players, cheerleaders, and band members were introduced and walked across the field, accompanied by parents before Friday night’s kickoff.

“I think it’s a great thing, because I would really hate for us to get our season get cut short and not be able to experience all these things,” Ironton senior cheerleader Lilly Slagel said.

It’s a tradition typically held the last home game of the season when fans are bundled in coats and gloves.

In Ohio, the high school football season was shortened to six regular season games.

Ironton football coach Trevon Pendleton says the situation gives every game a sense of urgency, knowing for the seniors any game could be their last.

“I think it’s just a way to honor our seniors right off the bat, everything they’ve went through this offseason with the uncertainty, and to have a first home game here this year is special in itself, so it’s just a way to honor them quick and get them the recognition they deserve,” Pendleton said.

Chris Crabtree is just grateful after months of uncertainty that his son is getting a senior season.

“It means a lot,” Crabtree said. “It’s what these boys have worked for all this time and put a lot of blood sweat and tears in it. It was going to be tough not to have a senior season, so we’re all blessed.”

Ironton defeated Gallia Academy 55-7.

