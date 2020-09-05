Several boats sink during parade for President Trump on Lake Travis in Texas

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (NBC News) -- Several boats sank during a “Trump Boat Parade” on Lake Travis in Texas where crowds had gathered to show support for President Donald Trump’s re-election.

Lake patrol units from the Travis County Sheriff’s Office responded Saturday to “multiple calls of boats in distress throughout the parade,” Kristen Dark, public information officer at the sheriff’s office, told NBC News on Saturday afternoon.

“Several of the boats did sink,” Dark said, adding that patrol units were able to successfully help those in distress.

No injuries had been reported as of Saturday afternoon.

The lake west of Austin is known for being difficult to navigate at times, and large waves could be seen during the boat parade, The Austin American-Statesman newspaper reported.

Trump supporters started gathering at the lake Saturday morning, according to a Facebook page for the event. About 2,500 people said they were planning to attend.

Video posted to social media showed many vessels on the lake for the event.

“My motivation, my true motivation, for doing this is that I have a child, and I am fighting for her. This is my way of saying this is the future that I want for her to inherit,” Chynow said.

She added that the event is an example of people in the community coming together and expressing what they believe in, The Austin American-Statesman reported.

Other “Trump Boat Parades” have also been taking place in other parts of the country, such as Florida and California.

